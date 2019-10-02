Newborn
Kyle Bemis
Kyle Bemis, of Newborn, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at the age of 27. Among his many great qualities, it was Kyle's determination, relentless work ethic and fierce loyalty to family and friends that made him the person who was loved and adored by so many. He was at his best any time he was outdoorsbe it on the open road riding his motorcycle, tearing up some dirt while "mudding", chilling on the lake and fishing, or spending time in the woods sharpening his hunting skills.
Those left to carry Kyle's memory in their hearts are his parents, Robert and Rhonda Bemis of Newborn; maternal grandparents, Ronald and Carolyn Nelms, all of Covington; paternal grandmother and husband, Mary and David Carmichael of Forsyth; paternal grandfather, Michael Bemis of Fostoria, OH; sisters, Anna L Bowley of Warner Robins, Ashley E. Herring of Covington, Carlyn Smith of Jackson; brothers, Keben Harrison of Tallahassee, FL, Joshua Harms of Newborn; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Kyle will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, 4:00 P.M., at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Tony Crecelius officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park, Covington. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home Thursday, October 3, from 5:008:00 P.M.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.