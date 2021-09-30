Lithonia, GA L. Wayne Hicks age 70, of Lithonia GA,former resident of Covington GA passed away surrounded by family on September 27, 2021.
He was the caretaker at Salem Campground in Covington for 30 years. He drove a school bus for Rockdale County Schools. He was an independent contractor, who served with Habitat for Humanity for several years. He was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church where he served in the bus ministry and the Christmas play each year.
He is preceded in death by his father Joseph F. Hicks and his mother Dorothy Hamby Hicks, brother Tommy Hicks and sister Pat Kirk.
He is survived by his wife Kim Hicks of 24 years, daughters Bree Maddox (Carl) and Erin Hicks. Step-sons Preston Hook (Ariel) and Patrick Hook (Sarah). And especially his beloved grandchildren, Makenzie Rayne Hicks known by Papa as Kenzie Boo and Braxton Hook known by Papa as Mains guy. He is also survived by his sister Olivia Forrester (David) , brothers Joey Hicks (April),and David Hicks (Michelle), brother in law John Hickey (Lydia), sister in laws Allison Kelley (Kevin) ,and Ellen Sammons and several nieces and nephews. Special recognition to his long time friend who he called his adopted son Rafael Lopez-Reyes.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Salem Campground Tabernacle at 11am Saturday October 16th with Tom Elliott officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Campground in care of Dr.B. Carter Rogers, P.O. Box 243, Conyers GA 30012.
