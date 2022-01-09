Covington, GA Mr. Lacy Eugene Sigman, age 91, of Covington passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. Mr. Sigman was born in Porterdale, Georgia on June 25, 1930 to William and Ozella Sigman who have both preceded him in death. He was lifelong resident of Newton County. Mr. Sigman served as a Sargent in the United States Army. He also had a long career as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver.
Mr. Sigman enjoyed being outside from sun up to sun down. He spent his retirement piddling with recycled materials. Mr. Sigman loved to garden and enjoyed anything to do with animals. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years Mrs. Edith Sigman and two infant brothers who passed soon after their birth.
Mr. Sigman is survived by his children Bill Sigman (Cathy), Georgia Hauseman (Wayne), Gary Almond, Hank Sigman and Michael Almond (Terry). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside services for Mr. Sigman will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2 pm at Haynes Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery 3995 Rosebud Road Loganville, Georgia 30052. JC Harwell & Son Funeral Home 2157 East Street SE Covington, Georgia 30014.
