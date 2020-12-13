Buckhead, GA Larry Milton Henderson, age 55 of Buckhead, died Saturday, December 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Willie Mae Henderson. He is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Darlene and Brad Poynter, Wanda Farrow and her late husband Johnny, Lou and Marzell Marlow, Sheila and Jason Matthews; many nieces and nephews. Larry enjoyed bowling, playing video games, and watching sports especially the Atlanta Braves. He worked for Papa John's Pizza and attended Nation of Christ Church. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens with Pastor E. Shadrach Deline officiating; family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, we are committed to taking care of our customers and their guests that we serve. In following Rockdale County Ordinances we ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services inside our facility to please bring and wear a mask while in the building, and to practice social distancing. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
