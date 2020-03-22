Larry D. Lester of Covington, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 64. Mr. Lester enjoyed fishing, playing cards and working on lawnmowers when he was able. He loved spending time with his great-grandchildren and shared a special bond with each of them. The family would like to thank his niece, Renee Lester, as well as Judy Pope for assisting Randi Lester in his daily care and making sure that he got to his appointments as needed. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Hollie Wilson Lester; second wife, Sandra Oakley Lester; parents, Robert and Ida Lester; sisters, Elizabeth Kerbow Collins, Dorothy Turner; brothers, Charlie Lester, Jerry Lester.
Survivors include his daughter, Cookie Lester; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry D. Jr., and Randi Lester, Robert and Rebecca Lester; grandchildren, Christopher Christian, David Maness, Jonathan Maness, Michael Maness, Jessica Maness, Jordan Lester, Lily Lester, Ashley and Sylvia Young, Melissa and Chuck Dial, William and Cameron Spain; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Mullinax; brothers, Ray Lester, Johnny Lester; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to current events, a private funeral service for Mr. Lester will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020. Those who wish, may view his services via live broadcast, 3 PM, Saturday.
(Link will be provided at the time of service.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, (800) 628-0028 or online at https://www.aspca.org/
