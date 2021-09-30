Conyers, GA Larry Wayne Sasser, age 74 of Conyers, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne Sasser and Stella White; son, Stacey Sasser; brother, Edwin Wofford; and sister, Sharmin Barton. Survived by his wife, Evelyn Sasser; son and daughter-in-law, Tommy Francis (Lisa); grandchildren, Jordan and Thomas Francis III; sisters and brothers-in-law Gayle Kreckman (Chuck); Sonja O'Neal (Rick); Trina DeRosia (Clint) as well as many nieces and nephews. Larry was married to his loving wife, Evelyn, for 29 wonderful years. He was a very accomplished musician, accompanying many prestigious artists. Larry enjoyed playing music, golfing and researching genealogy and history. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Chapel services will be held Monday, October 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Howard Greer officiating. Family will accept friends on Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA 770-483-7216.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.