Lary Wayne Conner

Covington, GA Larry Conner, age 74 of Covington, died Saturday, January 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wives, Donna Davis Conner and Nancy Willis Conner; father, Henry Pierce Conner; mother, Etheleen Conner Davis; grandson, Christian Jacob Conner. He is survived by sister and brother in law, Judith and Herbert Fuller; first wife Barbara Hoertz Conner; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Cindy Conner; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Terry Waters; step-daughters, Amy and Eric Dykes, Julie Allen, and Melanie Davis; grandchildren, Brianna, Ian, Nathan, Nicholas, Christopher, and Natalie; step-grandchildren Ethan, Emma, C.J., Cody and Sunshine; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Larry, a local poet, graduated from Rockdale High in 1965 and from LaGrange College in 1969. He taught for two years in Newton County before becoming a Journeyman Electrician for IBEW Local 613. He retired from MARTA as a Train Control Technician. Larry was a member of Plesant Hill Baptist Church and Mt. Carmel Christian Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 05, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Minister Curt Zehner officiating; interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 05, 2022 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Lary Conner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos