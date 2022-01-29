Lary Wayne Conner

Covington, GA Larry Conner, age 74 of Covington, died Saturday, January 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wives, Donna Davis Conner and Nancy Willis Conner; father, Henry Pierce Conner; mother, Etheleen Conner Davis; grandson, Christian Jacob Conner. He is survived by sister and brother in law, Judith and Herbert Fuller; first wife Barbara Hoertz Conner; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Cindy Conner; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Terry Waters; step-daughters, Amy and Eric Dykes, Julie Allen, and Melanie Davis; grandchildren, Brianna, Ian, Nathan, Nicholas, Christopher, and Natalie; step-grandchildren Ethan, Emma, C.J., Cody and Sunshine; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Larry, a local poet, graduated from Rockdale High in 1965 and from LaGrange College in 1969. He taught for two years in Newton County before becoming a Journeyman Electrician for IBEW Local 613. He retired from MARTA as a Train Control Technician. Larry was a member of Plesant Hill Baptist Church and Mt. Carmel Christian Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 05, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Minister Curt Zehner officiating; interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 05, 2022 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal …
GOLFERS 55 + Established in 1956, the Senior Golfers Asso…
-
tomgahunter said:
LLoyd's lawyer is going to love this, add another $200,000 to the settlement
-
tomgahunter said:
The 400 votes that Sanders won by will cost Newton County's taxpayers $3,000,000. Hope the 3 no votes are sued individually
Latest News
- 4th-quarter comeback sends Rams past Niners, into Super Bowl
- Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 after jumping from New York building, police say
- Hawks looking for eighth straight win when they play Raptors
- Bengals stun Chiefs in OT to clinch long-awaited Super Bowl return
- Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco headed to Argentina club on loan for 2022 season
Most Popular
Articles
- Conyers Police identify body found on Post Office property
- Salem teacher charged in altercation with student
- Rutledge residents to Rivian: 'We don't want you'
- Body of man found on Post Office property in Conyers; cause of death unknown
- Two finalists named for Newton County interim manager
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Dan Lawrence Danny Hill
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Tony Dowdy to run for Rockdale Board of Education District 2
- RONDA RICH: Quiet but famous Monroeville, Alabama
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Take a photo tour of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. #TravelGeorgia Click for more.
Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more.
In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more.
This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.