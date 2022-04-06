Laura Hanson Lala King

Athens, GA Laura (Lala) Hanson King, formerly of Conyers and most recently of Athens, passed away April 5, 2022. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 16, 1942. She was in her heart a Georgia Peach and Steel Magnolia. She is preceded in death by her parents, A.A. and Elizabeth Hanson, and her beloved brother (in law) Donald (Buddy) Boone.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years Harvey (Pappy) King, her daughter Georgianna and son (in law) Hal Ingram, her granddaughter Madison Ingram, her sister (in law) Nancy King Boone, her brother and sister (in law) Bill and Nina King, and her great niece Emily Wainwright. She is also survived by the hundreds of students in Atlanta and Conyers whose lives she deeply impacted, as well as her two much-loved granddogs Tucker and Luna.
She loved her family fiercely, especially her granddaughter Madison. The two were peas in a pod and always caused trouble when together. Some of their fondest memories include laying on the floor of the Sistine Chapel, a winery tour in Napa Valley, sailing the Nile, and getting lost underground in Edinburgh.
Lala loved two things above all: an adventure and a party. She traveled all across the world and never met a stranger. She was a brilliant lady who could learn a language nearly on the spot, including Swahili and Arabic, so that she could speak to children while traveling.
She was the queen of finding the most unique housing while on trips, including even in people's homes. She loved getting involved in local cultures and learning about people's lives. She would try any local dish and loved taking in local music. She held a special place in her heart for Guatemala, Nepal, and India.
Through all of her travels, she loved coming home to the lake at Jackson and the beach at St. Simon's. Her friends there made her life full of fun. Together they could throw unforgettable parties. Her favorite holiday was Halloween; she terrified generations of Deer Run/Forest children with her elaborate costumes. Her festive attitude made her a celebrated guest at any shindig.
She was elated that her Dawgs won the National Championship this year. Legendary GAFL trips to Jekyll Island were some of her favorite memories. We know she will be calling the dawgs with Larry Munson this season.
No one loved hosting a yard sale like Lala. It wasn't about the money made, but about the people that would come by to chat. She was a "collector" by nature; she could recycle anything into a party decoration or costume. You could ask her for anything- from sequins to sausage- and it would be in her Mary Poppins bag.
Lala was fundamentally a people person. Connecting with people across the world was her true passion. She will be missed many times over, but we know she is partying with us in spirit.
There will be a celebration of her life this summer; details will be made available. We ask that you raise a glass of sangria in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doctors Without Borders, the Malala Fund, or the Yellowhammer Fund. All were projects she was passionate about.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
