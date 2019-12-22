Covington, GA
Laura Mikula Lyons
Laura Mikula Lyons, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 60 years of age. A longtime resident of Newton County, Laura was deeply rooted in her Christian beliefs and loved to share with others her love for God. She was a generous, kind-hearted, and selfless person whose presence and light impacted everyone she met along life's path. Oftentimes, she was a source of encouragement for others, and was always a supporter for those not strong enough to advocate for themselves. Laura's capacity to care and nurture extended to not only friends and family, but she had a fondness for animals that was undeniable. Her other passions in life were the Georgia Bulldogs, running, writing, immersing herself in a crime novel; and in keeping with her quick wit, delivering a humorous pun. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Wendel, Anne Wendel Sampson; first husband, Daniel Mikula; and second husband, Mark Lyons.
I Peter 4:8Above all, love each other deeply because love covers a multitude of sins.
Left to honor her memory with love and respect is her fiance, Terry Hall; daughters and sons-in-law, Danielle and Michael Anderson, Lydia and Franklin Clackum; son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Ashley Lyons; grandchildren, Joshua Mark Lyons, Daniel Mark Clackum; sisters, Maureen, Phyllis, Eileen, Celeste; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as her fur babies, Abby (Schaub) and Kit Kat.
A Memorial Service for Laura will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, 12:00 Noon, at First Baptist Church of Covington, 1139 Usher Street NE, in Covington, with Dr. Jason Dees officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the church, one hour prior to her service, from 11:00 A.M.12:00 Noon. Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.
