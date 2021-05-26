Conyers, GA Lee Howard Powell, a longtime resident of Rockdale County, and a 1981 graduate of Rockdale High School, suddenly passed on, Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was born in Mobile, Alabama on February 21, 1962, to the late Howard and Peggy Powell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by his younger brother, Thomas Powell and sadly by his life partner, Karen McClure.
Mr. Powell is survived by his loving sister, Patty Treadwell; nieces; cousin and close friend, Franklin Holmes; as well as other cousins; great nieces; and a great-great-nephew.
Lee was a member of the Rockdale State Wrestling team in 1981 and was also a 2nd degree black belt in Judo, where he won the Junior Olympics in his weight division. Lee was a graduate of Piedmont College and graduated with a dual major in Business and Spanish. He was a great competitor, massage therapist, and he worked for Timber Products as an inspector. He was a lover of the outdoors, specifically the Georgia Mountains and Gulf Shores, Alabama. Lee was more than an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and if you were a friend of his, you were a friend for life! Lee will be greatly missed by all who loved him, especially his sister, Patty.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors. Interment will be at 11:00 am on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Swanee View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
