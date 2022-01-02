Lee Roy Greenway

Norcross, GA Lee Greenway, age 97, of Norcross, GA, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services for Lee were held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial followed at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, GA. The family gathered with friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Lee was born March 22, 1924 in Gillsville, GA to the late Earl Freeman Greenway and the late Sarah Lucinda Tanner Greenway; also preceding Lee in death was his beloved wife, Willie Mae Greenway; brother, John Greenway and sister, Beatrice Boles.
Lee was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. He proudly served in the United States Army, and he retired after a career at GM. He enjoyed Gardening, Golfing, was an avid outdoorsman and loved to travel with his beloved wife, Willie Mae.
Lee is survived by his children, Donald Lee Greenway and wife Janice, Debra Swann, and Jo Ann Sharp and husband Mike; sister, Lula Belle Greenway; eight cherished grandchildren, Keith Sharp, Vanessa Gilbert, Daryl Greenway,Jonathan Greenway, Susan Crews, Laura Swann, Anthony Sharp, and Sara Hric; as well as several great grandchildren, and a host of extended family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association in loving memory of "Lee Greenway".
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
