Atlanta, GA Lt. Leland Terrell (Lee) Davis passed away at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in Conyers on Tuesday, December 29th. He was born on May 31st, 1933 in Hapeville, Georgia to his parents Isaac and Birdie (Lynch) Davis. Lee married Marie Spradley on August 7, 1953, shortly after he graduated from Hapevillle High School.
Lee enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1953, and served his country there for 25 years. After his time in the Coast Guard, Lee settled in Conyers, and remained there until his retirement in 2003, at which time he and Marie relocated to Panama City Beach, Florida.
A man of deep faith and devotion, Lee joyously served his Lord in many capacities over the course of his life. He was an active member of Rockdale Baptist Church in Conyers, and later, St. Andrews Baptist Church in Panama City, Florida.
Lee is survived by his loving wife Marie Spradley Davis and their three children: Donna Marie Davis (David C. Davis), Karen Davis Carter (Michael D. Carter), Leland Terrell Davis, Jr. (Sheryl Cato Davis), and will forever be Grandpapa to his twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Lee is also survived by his sister Marylin Davis Howard, and brother Ralph Wendell Davis.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Lee's name to GBSI Institute at . GBSI Institute's mission is to share the love and compassion of Jesus Christ to enhance the lives of the needy and alleviate poverty around the world.
Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
