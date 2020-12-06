Conyers, GA Mrs. Lena Carter Stegall, age 79 of Conyers, died Monday, December 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Pattillo Tate; son, Thomas Wesley Carter; grandson, Charles Ray Carter. She is survived by her husband, Roy William Stegall; son and daughter -in-law, Marion A. Carter and Vicky Robertson; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Allen Dills; grandchildren, Vickie Lynn Dills, Danny Thomas Carter, Cody Miner; step-children, Greg and Julie Stegall, Ken and Liza Stegall, Teresa S. and Donald Skinner, Vicki and Guy Roos; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Stegall was a member of Victorious Life Church of God and the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 77. She was a caregiver of special needs, children and elderly for many years. Funeral Services were held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Larry Gunter officiating; interment followed at East View Cemetery. Family received friends Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make contributions to Victorious Life Church of God, 1615 Old McDonough Highway, Conyers, GA 30013. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.