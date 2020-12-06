Conyers, GA Mrs. Lena Carter Stegall, age 79 of Conyers, died Monday, December 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Pattillo Tate; son, Thomas Wesley Carter; grandson, Charles Ray Carter. She is survived by her husband, Roy William Stegall; son and daughter -in-law, Marion A. Carter and Vicky Robertson; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Allen Dills; grandchildren, Vickie Lynn Dills, Danny Thomas Carter, Cody Miner; step-children, Greg and Julie Stegall, Ken and Liza Stegall, Teresa S. and Donald Skinner, Vicki and Guy Roos; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Stegall was a member of Victorious Life Church of God and the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 77. She was a caregiver of special needs, children and elderly for many years. Funeral Services were held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Larry Gunter officiating; interment followed at East View Cemetery. Family received friends Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make contributions to Victorious Life Church of God, 1615 Old McDonough Highway, Conyers, GA 30013. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
bhayesva@aol.com said:
Sad news for me to hear! I attended many Civic functions with Charles. I will always remember him as a very kind and gentle soul.
