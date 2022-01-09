Conyers, GA LeRoy Bigham of Conyers, Georgia peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the age of 94 years. He was surrounded by his loving family at his home.
He was born October 9, 1927. His parents were the late Grady and Mamie Bigham. He was born on a cotton farm in Gordon County Georgia that later became a dairy farm and thus began his love of all things agriculture.
He proudly served in the US Army for 2 years as a cadre man during the last of World War II. He went on to graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in agriculture in 1950 and joined the Georgia Extension Service. He first served Polk County and moved to Rockdale County in 1954 where he served until his retirement in 1983. He was known to many as the 4H man and the extension man. He served as a poultry judge, a land judge, and listened to and critiqued many a 4H project. He served on FSA Committee, the Rockdale Beautification Committee and the Soil and Water Conservation Commission. He served on the board of Rockdale / DeKalb Farm Bureau for many years. He was a member of Conyers Presbyterian Church. He was a patriot, a scholar, and, late in life, became a poet.
Mr. LeRoy was preceded on death by his beloved wife Mildred Jeffears Bigham and his brothers Horace Bigham and Curtis Bigham. He is survived by his sister in law Annie Mae Bigham, his sons David Leroy Bigham and wife Emily and Mark Wayne Bigham, his three grandchildren Jason Leroy Bigham and wife Callie, Jeremiah Grady Bigham and love Jennifer, and Laura Roseanne Cross, his 11 great grandchildren, and a host of extended family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to either Conyers Presbyterian Church's Connections Ministry or the Rockdale 4H program.
Service details yet to be finalized.
Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
