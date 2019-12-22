Linda Dawson

Conyers, GA
Mrs. Linda Faye Dawson (Phillips)
Mrs. Linda Faye Dawson, age 73 of Conyers, died Monday, December 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Odalee and Adelle Phillips. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Dawson; children, Brandan and Cara Harrell, Brian and Rhonda Harrell, Doyle and Angela Dawson, Pamela Brown; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Jeff Farnsworth; grandchildren, Grant Harrell, Lacey Harrell, Jacob Harrell, Megan Harrell, Andrew Harrell, Tyler Harrell, Kevin Brown, Richard J. Brown, Jimmy D. Brown, Christopher A. Brown, Breanne Allen, Amber Dawson, Westley Dawson; special niece, Dawn Bankson and her children, Ben and Chloe; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral Services were held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Church of Praise with Rev. Ken Smith officiating; interment was held Friday, December 20, 2019 at Friendship Memorial Gardens in Donalsonville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital www.stjude.org. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
