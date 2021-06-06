Conyers, GA Linda Dianne Jaynes, a resident of Conyers, GA died December 23, 2020 at the age of 66. Dianne was Born in Gwinnett County to the late Frank Favatella and Betty Esco Greene. She was also preceded in death by her husband James 'Jimmy' Jaynes. Dianne's earliest employment was with the State of GA , she and Jimmy also worked part-time at Bass Pro where they established lifelong friendships. Later she became a Master Gardener in Rockdale County and then the Founder and Director of Hometown Animal Rescue, Inc. Her children were her fur babies and her greatest desire was to see animals being cared for the way they should be. A fund has been established in her name to help do just that. In lieu of flowers you may contribute by mail to the Estate of Linda Dianne Jaynes designated to 'Animal Care'. Mail to: 120 Forest Ridge Circle, Eatonton, GA 31024.
Dianne is survived by her sister Frances Bryant and husband Alan, brothers-in-laws Mark Jaynes and wife Joan and David Jaynes and his wife Carol. There are 9 nephews and nieces, several great nephews and nieces, aunts and cousins. A Memorial Service will be Sunday, June 13, 2021, 11:00 AM at the Lewis Vaughn Botanical Garden in Olde Town Conyers, 949 South Main St. 30012.
