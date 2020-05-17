Linda Garner

Norcross, GA



Linda Williams Garner



Linda Williams Garner, 77, went home to be with Jesus on May 12, 2020 at Village Park Memory Care in Peachtree Corners. She was the wife of James H. Garner Sr. (Jimmy). They shared 58 wonderful years of marriage.



Born in Toccoa Georgia, she was the daughter of William (Bill, or "Strawberrry") and Estee (Billie) Williams. She and her family moved to Norcross in 1954. She graduated from West Gwinnett High School (now Norcross High School) in 1961 where she was a cheerleader, in the letter club, a superlative and member of Future Business Leaders of America.



She married Jimmy on Dec. 30, 1961. She was a faithful members of Norcross First United Methodist Church. She has taught Sunday School, Bible School, worked in the church nursery and was a member of The Dukes Sunday School Class for 58 years.



She enjoyed baking, gardening, tennis, bowling and playing piano. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loved all their pets. She worked in their Otasco Home and Auto store until 1980.



She is survived by her husband, Jimmy (known as Jimmer to the grandchildren), children Cheryl (Don) Greene and Jim (Barbara) Garner, grandchildren, April (Billy) Marroletti, Adam (Ami) Greene, Anna Greene, Charlie Greene, James Garner III, Her brother Mike (Lorrie) Williams and sister in law, Joan Camp Garner.



We would like to thank Agape Hospice and the dedicated caregivers at Village Park in Peachtree Corners for their incredible care during Linda's last months.



There will be a memorial service sometime in the future. A graveside service for the immediate family will be held Saturday May 16th at 1:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Norcross First United Methodist Church 2500 Beaver Ruin Rd. Norcross, GA 30071 & Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550 Atlanta, GA 30346 or the charity of your choice.





