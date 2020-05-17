Porterdale, GA



Linda Marie Moore (Ellerbee)

Linda Marie Ellberbee Moore, age 77, of Porterdale, formerly of Covington and Meansville, passed away May 12, 2020, at her home. She grew up in Pike County, graduating from Pike County High School in 1962. Linda worked for C.R. Bard, a medical supply warehouse, for 34 years. She enjoyed reading and word searches.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Aldine Ellberbee and Emmie Jean Battle Ellerbee, and her brother Wayne Ellerbee.

She is survived by her sisters and a brother-in-law: Jeannie Cone of Griffin and Cheryle and Jeff Brooks of Porterdale; nieces and nephews: Jennifer Amoit, Melissa Meyer, Wayne Ellerbee, Tim Ellerbee and Jim Ellerbee, several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 11 a.m., Meansville Baptist Church Cemetery. Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.Arrangements by Moody-Daniel Funeral Home

