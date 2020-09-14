Covington, GA Mrs. Lisa D. Conner, age 64, a lifelong resident of Covington passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born in Covington on August 28, 1956 to Bob and Margie Bates Smith who have preceded her in death. Lisa was a graduate of Newton County High School. She retired from Newton Federal Bank after a long banking career and then worked for and became the Special Events Coordinator for Newton County. Lisa was very active in Main Street Covington and worked tirelessly promoting the filming and tourism industry in Covington and Newton County. Her number one hobby was her family, nothing pleased her more than being with those she loved whether it was a trip to the beach, or a quick dinner together as long as she was with her family, she was happy. Lisa was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Covington and loved her church family.

Mrs. Conner is survived by her husband Randy Conner, her children Brandi Martin and Allen of Covington, Carman Cornett of Indiana, Chris Conner and Lindsey of Madison, and Wesley Conner of Covington her grandchildren Evan, Ella, Elijah, Emily, Anna Beth, Isabella, Eliza, and Ginny her aunts Sara Lois Harris of Juliette, and Jean Park of Covington along with numerous other family members and a host of friends.

Graveside services will be held at 3 o'clock Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Lawnwood Memorial Park with Dr. Cody McNutt officiating. There will be a gathering of friends at Gaither's at Myrtle Creek Farm, 270 Davis Ford Rd, Covington, GA 30014 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm on Tuesday evening. Those desiring may make contributions to the First Baptist Church of Covington Building Fund, 1139 Usher Street, Covington, GA 30014. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, TE Davis Funeral Services, 2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014. Due to the COVID 19/Coronavirus Pandemic social distancing is a must, mask are encouraged, and please be respectful of the family during this difficult time.

