Covington, GA Lisa Marie Herman (Claborn), 64. She passed away on October 3, 2020, at her home. Our beloved sister and friend is deeply missed. Lisa attended Columbia and Towers High Schools. Shortly after graduating from high school, she earned her certificate in Cosmetology. She enjoyed her profession in the hair styling business and made many friends throughout her long career. Lisa was beautiful inside and out. She loved music and animals. She consistently had a cat as her constant companion. Lisa was smart, sincere, and because of her cheerful nature, she made friends easily.
She was predeceased by our beloved father, Marvin, who passed away July 12, 2008 and our beloved mother, Rachel, who passed away July 11, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Celia Grams (Snellville), and brothers, Marvin Claborn, Jr. (McDonough), and Matthew Claborn (Mesa, AZ), and a nephew, William Mondy, Jr. (Loganville). She also leaves behind many cousins.
No funeral will be held. Cremation was handled by Tom M. Wages Funeral Services of Snellville, GA. A memorial service to celebrate Lisa's life will be held at a later date. In memory of her life, please give to your local animal shelter or animal advocacy group.
