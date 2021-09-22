Lloyd Keith Kuykendall

Conyers, GA Lloyd Kuykendall passed away on September 17, 2021. He was born on January 4, 1938 to the late Harry Kenneth and Hazel Leonard Kuykendall in Wheaton Illinois. He attended Wheaton High School and Wheaton Area Trade School.
In 1957 Lloyd married his high school sweetheart Ginger Clark. They had two children, Terra (Hans) and Jeff. After Ginger's death in 1972, Lloyd moved to Conyers, Georgia where he became self-employed as a master carpenter with a specialty in historic restoration.
In 1989 he married Merri Metts Kuykendall and became stepfather to Rene Campbell Stahl (Damian).
He is survived by his wife Merri, children, brother Norman Kuykendall (Leona), eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 9 nieces and nephews.
Lloyd was a gentle, kind man. His silent wisdom will be greatly missed. Lloyd was an active member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Conyers and was instrumental in building their current sanctuary. If you are moved to make a donation, please make it to the church he loved in his memory.
Due to COVID restrictions the family will have a private service and a celebration of his life in January 2022.
