Covington
Lois Virginia Deas (Clarke)
Lois Deas passed away recently after having lived for over 90 years. She lived in Wilson, North Carolina as a girl and attended the University of North Carolina where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism. She was employed as a journalist for the Raleigh Times newspaper in Raleigh, NC. She married James E. Deas, Jr. and they had 3 children. They moved to Covington, GA where Mrs. Deas was an active member of the community and their church. She served as church secretary for the First United Methodist Church of Covington for many years. She dedicated much service to various church organizations, the Lion's Club, Meals on Wheels in Conyers, GA, and other local organizations. Lois Deas was a gentle, kind and caring person who loved to serve her family, friends, and church.
She is survived by her children Ed, Tom and Jan, her grandchildren Kelly and Laura, and her great-grandchildren Braydon, Cal, Val, Mason and Jack. A Private Funeral Service for Mrs. Deas will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services. Entombment will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park Mausoleum. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services 11405 Brown Bridge Rd Covington (770) 786-7111
