Social Circle, GA Lois Marie Hammond, of Social Circle, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 89 years of age. An active member of Belmont Baptist Church, Mrs. Hammond took advantage of every opportunity she had to participate in church functions. Among her favorite pastimes was expressing her creative talent with her sewing. Mrs. Hammond also enjoyed cooking, canning, yard sales, and visiting nursing homes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Kitchens Hammond; daughter, Phyllis F. Allgood; and her parents, Andrew and Tulluah (Queen) McElreath.

Those left to remember her with a smile include her sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Jayne Hammond, Kenneth and Mary Hammond; grandchildren, Michelle Goodman, Deanne and Justin Boynton, Timothy and Brittany Allgood, Christy and Michael Little, Elizabeth Allgood, Matthew Allgood, Joseph and Alaina Spencer, Emilee and Erik Hullinger, Dalyce Lefleur, David and Shannon Spencer; twenty-five great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Nagay of Ohio; sisters-in-law, Helen McElreath, Carol McElreath.

A Graveside Service for Mrs. Hammond will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, 10:00 AM, at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Nolan Jackson officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to her service at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, from 9:00 -10:00 A.M.

