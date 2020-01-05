Jefferson
Louellen Davis
Ms. Louellen Mealer Davis, age 91 of Jefferson, died Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Becky Mealer; son, Robert Terry Sheppard; brothers, Charlie Mealer and J.C. Conner. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gloria and Dan Wilson; sons and daughter-in-law, Billy and Faye Sheppard, Jeffery Jeff' Haynes; sister, Leola Boozer; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Ms. Davis was a member of Hydes Chapel Baptist Church for over 30 years. She loved her family and reading her Bible. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Ralph Baker officiating; interment will follow at Hydes Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
