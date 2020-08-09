Georgia, GA Was born on May 31, 1944, at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. His father Clyde Louie Cash was serving in the war in New Guinea. His mother was Lillian Lee Jones Cash. She lived in Dekalb Co, at the time. Junior had a sister Janice Lee Cash Stowe, brother-in-law Thomas Stowe. and brother Jerry Cash and sister in law Leslie Cash. Junior is survived by his wife Minnie Lee Harrison. They had two sons Timothy Junior Cash 9/1/1963-May 28, 2017 and Michael Oliver Cash 6/19/1965- Feb 6, 1992. Junior has 5 grandchildren, Melissa & David Finger, Crystal Cash, Tiffany& John Moon, Jonathan Cash and Victoria Cash. Junior has 8 Great-grandchildren Brianna Gladue, Michael Towns, Abigail Moon, Sydney Finger, Samuel Finger, Sabrina Cash, Jocelyn Cash and Kaedinse Cash. Junior had one uncle, Richard & Carlene Jones. Junior Loved Camping, Fishing , Gardening, playing pool. Playing cards, Visiting with friends. He just liked people. Most of all he believed in God.

