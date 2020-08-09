Georgia, GA Was born on May 31, 1944, at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. His father Clyde Louie Cash was serving in the war in New Guinea. His mother was Lillian Lee Jones Cash. She lived in Dekalb Co, at the time. Junior had a sister Janice Lee Cash Stowe, brother-in-law Thomas Stowe. and brother Jerry Cash and sister in law Leslie Cash. Junior is survived by his wife Minnie Lee Harrison. They had two sons Timothy Junior Cash 9/1/1963-May 28, 2017 and Michael Oliver Cash 6/19/1965- Feb 6, 1992. Junior has 5 grandchildren, Melissa & David Finger, Crystal Cash, Tiffany& John Moon, Jonathan Cash and Victoria Cash. Junior has 8 Great-grandchildren Brianna Gladue, Michael Towns, Abigail Moon, Sydney Finger, Samuel Finger, Sabrina Cash, Jocelyn Cash and Kaedinse Cash. Junior had one uncle, Richard & Carlene Jones. Junior Loved Camping, Fishing , Gardening, playing pool. Playing cards, Visiting with friends. He just liked people. Most of all he believed in God.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
WilliamJohnson said:Where would they get officials? What about multi sport coaches/athletes? Who would they play? Wouldn't postponement until spring violate the G…
-
Dan Turner said:I'm sorry that I never met the man in person. However like many others, we know what we read from his personal accounts of current events, fam…
Latest News
- Braves' ninth-inning rally can't save disastrous start from Sean Newcomb
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- College football players and coaches push to save the 2020 season
- Police officer fires gun and wounds man after accidentally being hit by deputy's Taser
- Kids with COVID: Georgia case rate higher than national average
Most Popular
Articles
- Newton County to begin school year with virtual instruction; new start date for students
- Four Conyers teens facing charges after drive-by shooting in Covington
- Newton Recreation Department director Ternard Turner resigns, effective immediately
- Rockdale County Public Schools postpone all fall sports to second semester
- 192 dogs rescued from home in Butts County
- Georgia High School Association cancels football scrimmages, delays cheerleading schedule
- Concerns expressed about proposed townhouse development on Gees Mill Road
- America's oldest investigator Jack Simpson dies at the age of 96
- Georgia Supreme Court upholds murder conviction of Rodney Clark
- Newton County Jail Blotter
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Business Newsletter
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Local Weather
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com
Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Newton Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Newton Sports Newsletter
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Rockdale and Newton Eats
Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
Rockdale Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Rockdale Sports Newsletter
Get daily sports headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered to your email inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.