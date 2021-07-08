Lithonia, GA Louise Evelyn Witt Hampton, 84, of Lithonia, Georgia died peacefully on July 7, 2021 at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle, Georgia, three weeks after an advanced cancer diagnosis. Louise was born April 20, 1937 in Gatewood, West Virginia to Eugene Robert Witt and Anna Evelyn Blake Witt. She grew up in Smoot, West Virginia and graduated from Smoot High School in 1955. On April 16, 1957, she married Robert "Bob" Clarence Hampton, son of William Lester Hampton and Eva Mae Tomlinson Hampton. Louise and Bob had one daughter, Kelly Lynn Hampton. After attending Secretarial College in Charleston, West Virginia, Louise worked as a secretary at various organizations as she moved with her frequently work transferred husband. They lived in many locations in West Virginia and spent time in Indianapolis before being transferred to Georgia in 1986. She retired from Lithonia First United Methodist Church, Lithonia, Georgia in 2004 after 17 years as the church secretary. Louise's creative artistic talents were demonstrated with fabric, writing stories and letters, yarn, clothing, paint, interior design, and many other mediums. She made her own greeting cards and recently made more than 200 masks during COVID-19 for family and friends. She was an avid, tireless gardener and landscape artist. She appreciated the landscaping of others and would write letters of compliment to households and businesses when she admired their work. She was a member of the Lithonia First United Methodist and active in Chancel Choir, United Methodist Women, and the Wesley Class. In addition, she always remained connected to her home church, McClung Memorial United Methodist in Smoot, West Virginia. While she will be missed every day, we rejoice that she is reunited in heaven with her husband, Bob; parents; sister, Barbara Jean Witt Smith; brothers-in-law, William (Willie) Lester Hampton, Jr. and Jerry Kidwell; and many other family members and dear friends. Louise is survived by daughter, Kelly Hampton Nadeau, and her husband, Marc Alphonse Nadeau of Conyers, Georgia; sisters-in-law, Betty Hampton Kidwell of Inverness, Florida and Barbara Hampton of Alexandria, Virginia; brothers-in-law Jim (Sarah) Hampton of Inverness, Florida, Frank (Jeanette) Hampton of Lewisburg, West Virginia, Don (Nancy) Hampton of Covington, Virginia, and James Smith of Elkview, West Virginia; an aunt, Evelyn Lilly Blake of Daleville, Virginia; nieces, nephews, cousins; her church families; and friends. A Celebration of her Life began at Henry Funeral Home in Lithonia, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 with visitation from 1:30-3:00 p.m. followed by the service in the chapel at 3:00 led by Rev. Leon Matthews. The Celebration will continue at the Mausoleum at Wallace Memorial Cemetery in Clintonville, West Virginia on Friday, July 16, 2021, with visitation from 1:30-3:00 p.m. and service at 3:00 p.m. led by Rev. Penny Bivens. Burial to follow at Wallace Memorial Cemetery. Due to the continuing service between Georgia and West Virginia, Louise requested in lieu of flowers, that memorials be sent to either McClung Memorial United Methodist Church, c/o 808 Otter Creek Road, Crawley, WV 24931, or Lithonia First United Methodist Church, Box 6, Lithonia, GA 30058.
