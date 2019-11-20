Conyers
Louise Melton
Louise McClain Melton was born in Pelham, GA on October 20, 1937. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Alexander (L.A.) Melton of 42 years; her parents, John and Alma McClain, and brother John Dudley McClain, Jr. She is survived by her 2 sisters, Sue White of Bangor, ME, Miriam Garrett of Macon, GA; daughter Melanie and son-in-law David Collins of Commerce, GA; grandson, Wesley Collins and granddaughter-in-law, Taylor Collins of Augusta, GA; grandson, Kyle Collins of Wheeling, WV; 6 nieces, and 4 nephews. Louise attended Georgia College and State University (formerly Georgia College for Women), where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics. She retired from teaching after 31 years, 27 of which were in Rockdale County where she lived for 54 years. Louise participated in Pilot Club, 2 Bunco groups, Gadabouts, Rockdale Retired Teachers, Happy Hearts, Pathfinders Sunday School, and was an active member of Crossroads United Methodist Church. She loved teaching, sewing, cooking, and serving others. Even though she only had two grandsons, she was Nannie to many. She had a heart for young people-a passion for missions-giving and serving in many ways. She enjoyed family, meals around the table, and a hot cup of coffee. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church with Rev. Julie Schendel and Rev. Mike Morgan officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brain Injury Foundation of Georgia, 1447 Peachtree St, Atlanta, GA 30309, Special Olympics of Georgia, www.specialolympics.org, Crossroads UMC, 2460 Highway 138 NE, Conyers, GA 30013, or Homestead Hospice, 1561 Lenru Rd Ste A, Bogart, GA 30622. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
