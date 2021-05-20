Conyers, GA Lucile (Lucy) Stone Lockridge; 90; born on October 5, 1930, formerly of Decatur Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 at the Retreat of Conyers in Conyers, Georgia. She grew up in Grant Park and Decatur area. She married Harold Gene Lockridge on April 15th, 1950 and together they raised 3 boys. Later they moved to Pine Mountain, Georgia where she was a bank teller at Farmers and Merchants Bank, Pine Mountain, Georgia. She enjoyed playing games and was an ace bingo player. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gene Lockridge and son Harold Steve Lockridge. She is survived by her son Gary and his wife Nancy; son Ken and his wife Jennifer; 8 grandchildren, Valerie and her husband John; Melanie and her husband Caleb, Joni and her husband Shane; Julie and her husband Kevin, Ryan and his wife Veronica; Connor, Corey and Cameron. great-grandchildren, Davis and Emma Dutkowsky and Jonathan Lockridge. The family will receive friends Saturday May 22nd at 4:30 pm at Green Meadow Memorial Garden in Conyers Georgia. A Memorial Service will begin at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, plant something beautiful somewhere special in her name. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
