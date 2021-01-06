Luther Eugene Edwards

Eatonton, GA Luther Eugene (Gene/Buster) Edwards, age 84, of Lake Oconee passed away peacefully on Monday, January 4, 2021. He was born on September 6, 1936 in Atlanta, Georgia.
At a young age, Gene had an eye for opportunities to use his energy and imagination. At age 15, he and his best friend hand built a cabin on a lot in Mountain Park, Ga. To this day, the cabin is still occupied and loved by the original owner's family that purchased it from Gene.
Gene and his wife Barbara shared a wonderful marriage for 65 years building a loving family in Conyers, Ga and later years at Lake Oconee. There were many business doors open thru the years allowing him to meet lasting friends all over the southeast and assisting Barbara with a real estate company in Conyers.
As retirement seemed near, Gene built their dream home on Lake Oconee; however, retirement wasn't in the future, Gene saw another opportunity and built Lake Oconee Self Storage; which has served the community for 13 years.
Gene's heart belonged to the Lord and he was a servant every day. He was a director for Middle Georgia Christian Foodbank serving the coal miner areas of West Virginia and Kentucky including delivering food several times a year. Also, he was a member of the Rotary Club of Green and Putnam County giving him the opportunity to deliver Meals on Wheels to Green County residents. In Conyers, he served as an elder in Smyrna Presbyterian Church and currently was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church of Eatonton.
Mainly, Gene/Buster/Pawpaw loved spending time with his family: at the lake or traveling out west exploring the countryside or skiing in the winter. He loved horses, tractors, cars and boating. His grandchildren will remember the times spent with him patiently teaching them to ski. When entertaining family: as a highlight, he loved cooking a big breakfast for everyone.
Those who knew him will remember his faith in God, his smile, optimism, ambition, great conversation, and love of others. He was a true Southern Gentleman.
He is preceded in death by his parents; J.B. and Mildred Edwards: sister, Margaret Dutton and brother-in-law Harry Monroe.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Jeff Edwards (Glenda); daughter, Lisa Slocum (Bob); grandchildren, Heath Edwards (Jennifer), Caleb Edwards (Christy), Sarah Slocum, Sam Slocum, Molly White (Beau), Robb Slocum: great-grandchildren, Jackson, McClain, and Charlotte White and AnnaClaire Edwards: sisters, Juanita Monroe, Sandra Bartlett (George): brother: Joel Edwards (Janelle).
Graveside service at Riverview Memorial Park in Smyrna, Ga on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM, officiated by Pastor John McMillian, Jr. Arrangements have been entrusted to Scot Ward Funeral Services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Gene to Crossroads Baptist Church Building Fund, 106 S. Wesley Chapel Road, Eatonton, Ga 31024 or your favorite charity.
Isaiah 41;10--So do not fear, for I am with you: do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you: I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.
Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
