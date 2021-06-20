Lynn Cecilia Morris

Monticello, GA Lynn Robinson Morris, age 69 of Monticello, died Friday, June18, 2021 after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Kate Robinson formerly of Conyers. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, David Andrew Morris, a, son Matthew Adam Morris of Monticello, a sister Gayle Monk of Rome as well as several nephews and cousins. Lynn was born and raised in Conyers and graduated from Rockdale County High School in 1969. She subsequently earned a Master of Arts degree from the University of Georgia in 1975 where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. Her career was spent as a Planner with the Georgia Dept of Community Affairs where she provided planning assistance to counties and municipalities. She retired in 2005 and was very involved in activities at the Turtle Cove community at Jackson lake. She enjoyed golf, Womens' Club activities and travel. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Alzheimer's association in memory of Lynn. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral services 699 American Legion Rd Conyers GA 770.483.7216

