Mabel Adams
Mabel Frances Adams, age 88 of Conyers, died Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Denver Adams; parents, Easton and Sadie Hall. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jonathan and Holly Adams, Troy and Carolyn Adams, Denver and Karen Adams, Jr., Curtis Adams; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Darrell Hall, Mike Hall; sisters, Doris Stapleton, Sharon Pease; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Adams was a member of Zion Baptist Church, where she was a dedicated Sunday School teacher. Notably, she was the first female Deacon in the Southern Baptist Convention. Mabel enjoyed baking cupcakes for her family and friends. Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church with Craig Bailey officiating; interment will follow at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Longleaf Hospice Foundation, 1160 Monticello Street SW Ste 200, Covington, GA 30014. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
