Loganvlle, GA Mable James Puckett, age 100 of Loganville, died Monday, July 27, 2020. She was preceded by her parents, Joseph and Lilly Pearl James; husband, Roy Gordon Puckett; only son, James Gordon Puckett; brothers, Ralph James, Arnold James. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Gloria Puckett; granddaughter and husband, Rennie and Kevin Bell, Loganville, Ga.; grandson and wife, Jeff and Tiffany Puckett; great-grandchildren, Rhett Whatley, Lance Whatley, Lindsey Butler, Jamie Puckett; great-great-grandchildren, Jones Butler, Garner Butler, Max Whatley. Mable was a native of Conyers and a faithful member of Conyers First Baptist for 75 years. Her first banking job was at the Bank of Rockdale as a Clerk from 1948-1972, which later would be known as, SunTrust Bank, where she retired from. She worked diligently for the Rockdale County Tax Commissioner and Rockdale County Tax Assessors. Aside and above everything she did, she loved working with the Children's Ministries. Mable was a lovely woman to whom will be missed greatly. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Dr. Jimmy Elder officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
