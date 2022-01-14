Conyers, GA Marcia Louise Dunn-Dixon, age 62 of Conyers, died Monday, December 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by father, Ernel Dunn; mother, Meta Dunn. She is survived by son, Dominic Dixon; brothers, Alric Reid, Audley Webster, Balvin Dunn, Ronnie Dunn, Basil Dunn; sisters, Jenny Murray, Patsy Minot, Monica Rainford. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Calvin Matthews officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, January 21, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcia Dunn-Dixon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

