Newborn, GA Mrs. Marene Brazil, age 81, of Newborn, Georgia passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Dallas, Georgia.

Mrs. Brazil was born on August 26, 1939 in Atlanta, Georgia to Mr. William Anthony Lambert and Mrs. Hazel Irene (McMahon) Lambert. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was married to Lt. Col. Thomas E. Brazil for 56+ years prior to his passing in 2019.

Mrs. Brazil was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lt. Col. Thomas E. Brazil; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Anthony (Hazel Irene McMahon) Lambert; and her grandson, James Thomas "J.T." Brazil.

Mrs. Brazil is survived by her daughter, Barbara Bartow (Jim) ; her son, Thomas E. Brazil, Jr.; her son, James R. " Jimmy"(Stephanie Ashworth) Brazil: her grandchildren, James W. Bartow, IV, John T. Bartow and Mary A Bartow.

Graveside services for Mrs. Brazil will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 11:00 A.M. at Georgia National Cemetery (Canton, Georgia). Rev. Bobby Walraven will be officiating.

The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, December 10, 2020 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Benson Funeral Home.

Service information

Dec 10
Visitation
Thursday, December 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Benson Funeral Home, Inc.
309 Hardee Street
Dallas, Georgia 30132
Dec 18
Service
Friday, December 18, 2020
11:00AM
Georgia National Cemetery
1080 Veterans Cemetery Road
Canton, Ga 30114
