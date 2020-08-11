Conyers, GA Margaret Amy (McLaren) Delameter, 96, resident of Merryvale Assisted Living in Oxford, GA, formerly of Conyers, GA passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Mrs. Delameter was born August 5, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan, widow of Lewis S. Delameter, Sr., loving mother of Charlotte (Jeff) Bauer. She had two loving sons, Lewis, Jr. (Lynne) and Bruce Douglas Delameter both deceased. She has 2 beloved grandchildren, Jillian and Douglas (Meredith) Delameter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Douglas McLaren (Clare), Wayne McLaren (Gail) and sister Nona (Peter) Hogh. She is survived by her beloved sisters, Glenda Wilkinson, Nancy Roberts (Kelly), four grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret was the sweetest person you would ever meet, with a great wit that endeared her to everyone she met.

She and her husband were long time residents of Honey Creek Golf and Country Club in Conyers where they were avid golfers who enjoyed meeting new friends. Margaret also enjoyed getting a hole in one much to the envy of her husband.

The family would like to thank the staff of Merryvale Assisted Living and Long Leaf hospice for their loving care.

Mrs. Delameter was cremated with a service planned for a future date.

