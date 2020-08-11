Conyers, GA Margaret Amy (McLaren) Delameter, 96, resident of Merryvale Assisted Living in Oxford, GA, formerly of Conyers, GA passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Mrs. Delameter was born August 5, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan, widow of Lewis S. Delameter, Sr., loving mother of Charlotte (Jeff) Bauer. She had two loving sons, Lewis, Jr. (Lynne) and Bruce Douglas Delameter both deceased. She has 2 beloved grandchildren, Jillian and Douglas (Meredith) Delameter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Douglas McLaren (Clare), Wayne McLaren (Gail) and sister Nona (Peter) Hogh. She is survived by her beloved sisters, Glenda Wilkinson, Nancy Roberts (Kelly), four grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret was the sweetest person you would ever meet, with a great wit that endeared her to everyone she met.
She and her husband were long time residents of Honey Creek Golf and Country Club in Conyers where they were avid golfers who enjoyed meeting new friends. Margaret also enjoyed getting a hole in one much to the envy of her husband.
The family would like to thank the staff of Merryvale Assisted Living and Long Leaf hospice for their loving care.
Mrs. Delameter was cremated with a service planned for a future date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.