Margaret Cousins

Buckhead, GA Margaret Patricia Smith Cousins, 79 of Buckhead, passed away on April 10th, 2021. Margaret was born in Decatur, Georgia on December 2nd, 1941 to Reba Smith and Robert "Buster" Smith. She attended Clarkston High School and then earned a degree in education from North Georgia College.
Margaret married Richard Marion Cousins on April 7th, 1963. She and Richard moved to Anchorage, Alaska where he completed four years in the military. Following his service, Margaret and Richard moved to Dothan, Alabama where Richard worked for John Deere and they started their family. They lived in Dothan for ten years before Richard was transferred to Conyers, Georgia. They resided in Conyers for twenty-three years until Richard retired from John Deere. Upon retirement, they built a house on Lake Oconee in Buckhead, Georgia and lived out the remainder of their lives there.
Margaret worked in education, first as a teacher at Pine Street Elementary and then as a substitute teacher at Barksdale, Honey Creek, and Sims Elementary Schools in Conyers, Georgia. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church while living in Conyers and Greensboro First United Methodist Church. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family, living on the lake, gardening, and caring for her pets and grandchildren. Margaret is survived by her sons Jason Paul Cousins (Laura) and Richard Brian Cousins (Jennifer) and daughter Lisa Catherine Glynton Cousins and her eight grandchildren, River McBride, Eli Cousins, Zoe McBride, Bennett Cousins, Hunter McBride, Caroline Cousins, Brady Cousins, and Zuri McBride. Margaret is predeceased by her mother and father, brothers Robert Smith and Douglas Smith, sister Glynton Smith, and the love of her life Richard Marion Cousins, who she was married to for 57 years. She will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren, but has now been united with Richard, her parents, in-laws, and siblings.
1 Corinthians 15:50-57
What I am saying, dear brothers and sisters, is that our physical bodies cannot inherit the Kingdom of God. These dying bodies cannot inherit what will last forever. But let me reveal to you a wonderful secret. We will not all die, but we will all be transformed! It will happen in a moment, in the blink of an eye, when the last trumpet is blown. For when the trumpet sounds, those who have died will be raised to live forever. And we who are living will also be transformed. For our dying bodies must be transformed into bodies that will never die; our mortal bodies must be transformed into immortal bodies. Then, when our dying bodies have been transformed into bodies that will never die, this Scripture will be fulfilled: "Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?" For sin is the sting that results in death, and the law gives sin its power. But thank God! He gives us victory over sin and death through our Lord Jesus Christ.
A private graveside service will be held for both Margaret and Richard at the Cousins family cemetery in Luthersville, Georgia at the United Methodist Church on May 29th, 2021.
