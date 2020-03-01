Margaret Hamby
Conyers, GA
Margaret "Maggie" Hamby
Mrs. Margaret Genell Maggie' Hamby, age 85 of Conyers, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lee Hamby; parents, Lawton and Artie Pettit; brothers, Steadman E. Dude' Pettit, Bill Pettit, Charles Joseph Pettit; sisters, Opal Kelley, Marcella Haygood. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Jan and Charlie Moody, Traci and Willy Robinson, Audri and Randy Tarpley; son, Raymond Leftwich; grandchildren, Casey Leftwich, Jordan Leftwich, April Tarpley, Eric Tarpley, Jeremy Tarpley, Tonya Campbell; brother, Thomas Pettit; sister, Mary Lou Hartis; puppies, Sam and Cher; long-time friend, David Rutherford. Maggie had a 41-year career in banking and retired from Wachovia Bank. She loved working out and was a member of the Shut-Up and Squat Gym. She also enjoyed dancing. She loved her two puppies, Sam and Cher and sometimes after a long day she enjoyed an Absolute on the rocks with two olives. Funeral Services were held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Denise Currie-Lowe officiating; interment followed at Hillandale Memorial Park. The family received friends Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Thank you to the caring staff of the Renaissance @ The Retreat at Conyers and to Mona and her staff of Conyers Personal Care. Special thank you and appreciation to Lori Barton for the love, care, and friendship she gave Mom. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
