Social Circle
Margie Cline (Greene)
Margie Greene Cline, of Social Circle, passed away December 14, 2019, at the age of 83. Born to the late Charles and Oreta Greene, Mrs. Cline grew up in Brookhaven, Georgia, but lived the majority of her life, in Social Circle, with her beloved husband, Pierce. She attended Tift College, in Tifton, where she received her bachelor's degree in education. Furthering her education, she attended the University of Georgia where she received her master's degree. An inspiring and devoted educator, Mrs. Cline taught several years at Porterdale Elementary School and later taught science to the youth at Project Adventure. She relished being outdoorswhether it was bird watching, spending time in her garden, hiking or simply playing with her dogs. She was a faithful member and supporter of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church, in Oxford, and both she, and her husband, Pierce, were contributors to Oxford College and the Georgia State Campus in Newton County. Mrs. Cline cherished her family immensely and will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to honor her memory with love and respect are her children, Carol Cline of Atlanta, Charles and Melinda Cline of Pensacola, FL, Paul and Belinda Cline of Covington; eight grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; sister, Mary Charles Mann of Madison; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life and legacy of Mrs. Margie Cline will be held Saturday, December 28, 1 PM, at Allen Memorial United Methodist Church, in Oxford, with Natalie Faulkner officiating.
