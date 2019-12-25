Marguerite Mercer

Covington
Marguerite "Peggy" Mercer
Marguerite "Peggy" Mercer, of Covington, passed away December 20, 2019, at the age of 78. Born in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, to the late Edward and Marguerite (Duncan) Fitzgerald, she was proud of her Irish heritage. Ms. Mercer was a faithful parishioner at St. Anna's Catholic Church, in Monroe, where she was happily involved with the Active Catholic Enthusiastic Seniors. Additionally, she was a member of the "Shoe Shoppers"a group of fellow teachers that gathered to fellowship each month. She was the epitome of the accolade "a servant's heart", always serving others, whether it was volunteering as a teacher's aide at Covington First United Methodist Church, teaching the blind and special needs children of Newton County or simply serving those in need. Ms. Mercer enjoyed scrapbooking, baking, swimming and walking, but above all, she cherished her grandchildren and loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marguerite (Duncan) Fitzgerald; sisters, Jean Ann Lee, Nancy F. Markl; brother, Edward Fitzgerald, Jr.; step-daughter, Wenona Mercer Carter.
Left to honor her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Kerri Lynn and Charlie Brooks; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Michael and Amanda Mercer; step-sons, David "Todd" Mercer, Trent Gregory Mercer; grandchildren, Kaylee Ann Brooks, Madeline "Maddie" Susan Brooks, Carolyn Grace Brooks; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass to tribute the life of Ms. Mercer will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, 10:00 AM, at St. Anna's Catholic Church, 1401 Alcovy Street, in Monroe, with Father Daniel R. Toof officiating. Friends may visit with the family Thursday, December 26, from 6:008:00 PM, at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, GA 30604. www.cfnega.org
To send flowers to the family of Marguerite Mercer, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.