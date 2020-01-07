HOSCHTON
Marilyn Poole
Marilyn Jones Poole, age 81, of Hoschton passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Marilyn was born in Atlanta on September 10, 1938 at Crawford Long Memorial Hospital to Albert David Jones and Blanche Waltenbaugh Jones. On November 9, 1957 at Glenn Memorial Methodist Church, she married Norman Edgar Poole, who predeceased her in 2017. Marilyn grew up in Atlanta, graduating from Murphy High School and attending Georgia State College for Women. She lived most of her life in the Atlanta area, except for when Norman was called to the U.S. Army at Ft. Jackson, Columbia, South Carolina from 1956-1958. Marilyn and Norman moved back to Atlanta in 1958 with their first son, Michael David. In 1961, they welcomed their second son, Marshall Lane. Marilyn was proud of both of her boys attending Auburn University. In addition to being a loving wife and raising two boys, Marilyn worked in the Atlanta Public Schools and the DeKalb County School System. She worked at Southwest DeKalb High School from 19721995 as a permanent substitute teacher and in the counseling office. Always beautifully dressed, many SWD students have recalled Mrs. Poole as the most glamorous substitute teacher they ever had. She also worked at the Atlanta Apparel Mart and was a longtime member of Mt. Carmel Christian Church where she participated in the church builders program. She also enjoyed bowling and drove all over the U.S. to participate in tournaments. Marilyn is survived by her two sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Son, Michael David Poole (wife Karen) - David Poole (Lydia) (Daphne, Clara, Teddy), Dr. Daniel Poole (Jessica) (Piper, Pierson Pearl, Penelope), Dr. Kathleen Poole, John Poole (Jackie), and Anna Poole Legge (James). Son, Marshall Lane Poole (wife Karen) - Sean Poole (deceased 2015), Sullivan Poole (Sarah), Colin Poole, Michael Hammond (Natalie) (Haleigh, Kinsley) and Christina Hammond (Jayden, Caleb). In addition to her husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, A.D. and Blanche Jones, and in-laws, Truman P. Sr. and Helen Poole. There will be a Celebration of Life for Marilyn Poole on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at 12 Stone Church - Braselton, 2675 Old Winder Hwy. (Hwy 211), Braselton, GA 30517 with refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or to your local Humane Society. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
