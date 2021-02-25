Conyers, GA Marion D. Turner, of Conyers, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the age of 83. He was a graduate of Murphy High School in Atlanta, GA, and worked for the John Harland Company for almost 40 years. Marion also owned and operated Conyers Printing Company for 11 years. He loved the Lord, his church, his family and friends. He always had a smile, ready conversation, and a friendly word for everyone he met. He had been a member of Glen Haven Baptist Church for 30 years where he was a deacon and a choir member. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Berda Turner; and brothers, Floyd Turner and Maurice Turner.
Mr. Turner's legacy shall remain with those who knew him best, especially his wife of 62 years, Yvonne Turner; daughter, Kellie Pharr; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Debbie Turner; grandchildren, Lindsey and Matt Thrash, Katie Turner, Hallie Turner, Margaret Pharr, Emily Pharr; great-granddaughters, Julia Thrash, Jane Thrash; sister, Frances Ivey; as well and several nieces and nephews and many friends.
A Funeral Service to celebrate Mr. Turner's life was held Sunday, February 28, 2021, 3:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Brady Howard, Pastor Warren Green and Pastor Stan Berrong officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Glen Haven Baptist Church, 345 East lake Road, McDonough, GA.
