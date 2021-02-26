Conyers, GA Marion Hyillarh York, age 91 of Conyers, died Friday, February 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Louise York. He is survived by his wife, Eleonore York; son, Christian York; daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Lynn Burns; grandson, Christian York, II; great-grandson, Christian York, III; sister, Orlean Castronis. Marion was married to his loving wife Eleonore, for 67 wonderful years. He proudly served in and retired from the United States Army. After retiring from the Army, Marion went back to school at Georgia State University and obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics. He then went on to work for the Rockdale County Water Resources Department, where he later, for the second time, retired. Marion loved to read and swim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Marion York's, name. There will be private services held in Marion's memory. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

