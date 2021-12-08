Marjorie George

Conyers, GA Marjorie M. George, age 101 of Conyers, died Wednesday, December 8, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Oliver George; parents, William and Jessler Moon; daughters, Lana Delores George, Serita Shepherd and Bernice Pope. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Laquita and Harry Williams, Carol Vincent, Debbie and Gary Watson, Janice Palmer, Gloria and Al Malcom, Marie and Jimmy Cahill, Donna and Tommy Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Edith George, Gene and Carol George, Michael and Ann George, Chris and Carol George. Mrs. George was a native of Rockdale County and a homemaker who loved her family, especially the babies. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Gene Miner officiating; interment will follow at Melwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
