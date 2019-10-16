Loganville
MSG Mark Allen
MSG Mark Allen, age 46 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from complications of an injury sustained while serving in Afghanistan in 2009. Mark was a veteran of the US Army. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Snellville. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens in Loganville. He is survived by his wife, Shannon Allen of Loganville; son: Cody Allen of Tuscola, IL; daughter: Journey Allen of Loganville; grandson: Kruze Allen of Tuscola, IL; parents: David & Valerie Allen of Poplar Bluff, MO; brother & sister-in-law: Joey & Carrie Allen of Ocala, FL; and brother: Phillip Allen of Ocala, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Independence Fund (www.independencefund.org), Folds Of Honor (www.foldsofhonor.org) or to Semper Fi Fund (www.semperfifund.org) in MSG Mark Allen's honor. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Inc.
MSG Mark Allen, age 46 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from complications of an injury sustained while serving in Afghanistan in 2009. Mark was a veteran of the US Army. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Snellville. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens in Loganville. He is survived by his wife, Shannon Allen of Loganville; son: Cody Allen of Tuscola, IL; daughter: Journey Allen of Loganville; grandson: Kruze Allen of Tuscola, IL; parents: David & Valerie Allen of Poplar Bluff, MO; brother & sister-in-law: Joey & Carrie Allen of Ocala, FL; and brother: Phillip Allen of Ocala, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Independence Fund (www.independencefund.org), Folds Of Honor (www.foldsofhonor.org) or to Semper Fi Fund (www.semperfifund.org) in MSG Mark Allen's honor. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.