Good Hope, GA
Mrs. Marsha Malcom
Marsha Malcom, age 74, of Good Hope, went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2019. She was born in Walton County on January 23, 1945 to the late Lizzie Mae Gravvitt Adcock and the late Roy William Adcock.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lynn Malcom of Good Hope; sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Happy Malcom of Chapin, SC, Skip and Natalie Malcom of Warner Robins, GA, Rex and Angela Malcom of Palmer, AK; and grandchildren: Abby Malcom, Luke Malcom, Caroline Malcom, Eli Malcom, Kate Malcom, Benji Malcom, and John Malcom. Marsha and Lynn took great pride in the old farm house that they restored over a 10 year period. Marsha helped with the design and restoration of the house. She kept herself busy taking care of her flowers and plants inside and outside, feeding all the birds and hummingbirds that visited her many feeders around the yard, and giving lots of TLC to her feline family. Lynn, her children, and her grandchildren were her life's pride and joy. She loved traveling with Lynn all over the country to visit them in all their many activities and celebrations. She had a vast circle of friends that she loved and enjoyed spending time with. Marsha loved the Lord and had the heart of a servant when it came to caring for others. Funeral services were Monday, October 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Brant Callaway officiating. Interment followed at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Marsha Malcom, age 74, of Good Hope, went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2019. She was born in Walton County on January 23, 1945 to the late Lizzie Mae Gravvitt Adcock and the late Roy William Adcock.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lynn Malcom of Good Hope; sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Happy Malcom of Chapin, SC, Skip and Natalie Malcom of Warner Robins, GA, Rex and Angela Malcom of Palmer, AK; and grandchildren: Abby Malcom, Luke Malcom, Caroline Malcom, Eli Malcom, Kate Malcom, Benji Malcom, and John Malcom. Marsha and Lynn took great pride in the old farm house that they restored over a 10 year period. Marsha helped with the design and restoration of the house. She kept herself busy taking care of her flowers and plants inside and outside, feeding all the birds and hummingbirds that visited her many feeders around the yard, and giving lots of TLC to her feline family. Lynn, her children, and her grandchildren were her life's pride and joy. She loved traveling with Lynn all over the country to visit them in all their many activities and celebrations. She had a vast circle of friends that she loved and enjoyed spending time with. Marsha loved the Lord and had the heart of a servant when it came to caring for others. Funeral services were Monday, October 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Brant Callaway officiating. Interment followed at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.