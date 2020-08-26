Covington, GA Marshall Caldwell, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the age of 83. Mr. Caldwell honorably served his country for four years as a soldier in the United States Army Reserve. He spent his earlier days growing up in the city of Fairburn, GA, until his family moved and put down roots in the Covington community. As a sophomore at Newton County High School, he met his future wife, Janice, and they married soon after graduating. For 64 years, Mr. Caldwell immersed himself in his church life at Zion Baptist. He was an active member of both the Young at Heart Group and the Outreachers Sunday School class. Mr. Caldwell spent his free time in a variety of ways; he was a member of the United Autoworkers Union, a camping enthusiast, and a woodworking craftsman - a creative outlet that yielded beautiful pieces of furniture. He was also known for his love of yard work and a propensity for keeping his cars in pristine condition. In addition to being a caring husband, father and grandfather, Mr. Caldwell was a generous soul who had a quick wit and an easygoing demeanor. He was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Ruth (Hardy) Caldwell; brother, James Caldwell; and nephew, Scot Caldwell.

Mr. Caldwell's memory will forever remain with those who knew and loved him, especially his wife of 64 years, Janice Caldwell; sons and daughters-in-law, Barry and Mary Caldwell, Kerry and Karen Caldwell; grandchildren, Joshua and Katie Caldwell, Jacob and Alexandrea Caldwell; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Caldwell, Colt Caldwell, Charlotte Caldwell; sister-in-law, Joanne Caldwell; as well as many additional loving family members and dear friends.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Caldwell will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, 12:00 Noon, at Zion Baptist Church, 7037 Highway 212 N, in Covington, with Rev. Frank Daws and Kerry Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family, one hour prior to his service, from 11:00 A.M. - 12:00 Noon. Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made to the Zion Family Life Center, in honor of Reese Sanders, 7037 Highway 212 N, Covington, GA 30016.

