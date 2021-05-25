Martha Ann Stringer

Conyers, GA Martha Ann Musgrove Stringer, 72, of Conyers Georgia, passed away early on Thursday May 13th quietly in her sleep.
Ann was born on January 20th, 1949, to Martha Louise Kimbrough Musgrove and Warren "Bud" Thomas Musgrove in Tuscaloosa Alabama. After graduating from Huntsville High School, she went on to study Art and Education at Huntington College, graduating from University of Alabama Huntsville in 1971. She furthered her education with a master's degree in Education at University of West Florida in 1978.
After graduation, Ann taught high school art at the inaugural year of Grissom High School in Huntsville Alabama, beginning a life career of teaching art in the high school and elementary levels of education. Ann was a beloved and admired educator through Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Georgia throughout her life.
Ann met James Joel Stringer in Pensacola Florida and they wed in 1976 going on to have 2 children, James Joel Stringer, Jr and Kimberly Ann Stringer Ross.
After retiring in 2013, Ann began a wonderful exploration of her artistic talents in painting watercolors, acrylics and oils as well as the creation of beautiful quilts in the Gee's Bend style of sewing. Ann was an avid life-long reader and her last years were enhanced by world travel and trips to the Florida beaches with a group of friends, illustrating and recording these adventures in amazing travel journals. Ann found great joy in her extended family, children and grandchildren and her recent years of creativity resulted in handmade memory blankets and beautifully detailed plush toys made from their baby clothes and blankets. She spent many treasured moments in the last year with her children and grandchildren exploring the Atlanta Zoo, Botanical gardens and local North Georgia parks, delighting in their exuberance.
Ann was predeceased by her father, Warren "Bud" Musgrove, brother, Warren "Tom" Musgrove, and mother, Martha Louise Kimbrough Musgrove. She is survived by her husband Jim Stringer, Conyers GA, son James Joel Stringer, Jr (Katherine Tuggle Stringer), Smyrna GA, daughter Kimberly Ann Stringer Ross (Aaron Ross), Atlanta GA, grandchildren Amelia Louise and Ellis Margaret Ross, Atlanta GA, sister Naomi Sioux Hepburn, Pace FL brother Phillip Kimbrough Musgrove, Elmore AL, brother Charles Scott Musgrove (Dan Webster), Los Angeles CA and sister-in-law Melissa Musgrove, Huntsville AL.
A service for Ann will be held Friday, June 18 at 11am at the Honey Creek Woodlands.
Ann reveled in the beauty of nature. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens https://atlantabg.org/donate/tribute-and-memorial-gifts/
