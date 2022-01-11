Conyers, GA Martha Anne Young of Conyers, Georgia, passed away on January 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Conyers Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 15 at 2:00, followed by a graveside service.
Martha Anne was born on May 6, 1931, in Conyers, Georgia, to Verda Harper Randle.
She graduated from Conyers High School in 1948 and attended Georgia State as a music major. For over 45 years, she taught piano to generations of children in Conyers. Martha Anne spent almost her entire life in the town and was married to her husband, Bill Young, for 64 years. She leaves behind her devoted brother, Buddy Randle, her four children, Mike (Kris) Young, Mark (Carolyn) Young, Matt (Lisa) Young, and Marcie (Dave) West, 9 grandchildren, Ashley Young, Amanda (Doc) Eldridge, Carrie Beth Young, Randall Young, Esther Young, Jessica Young, Morgan Young, Kate (Todd) Brown, and Keegan (Natalia) Wilkinson and four great-grandchildren Addie and Carole Eldridge, Colt and Carter Brown, and Simon Wilkinson. Martha Anne was an active member of Conyers Presbyterian church for over 8 decades, where she played piano and organ from her teenage years, volunteered with children, sang with the adult choir, and was active in women's circles and many other groups and committees. She was also a dedicated member of the Decatur Music Teachers' Association for many years.
She loved music, the piano, reading, gardening- especially roses, and was a talented cook and decorator. Her greatest joys were homemaking and participating in the Town of Conyers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Conyers Presbyterian Church.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.