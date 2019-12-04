Stockbridge
Martha Louise Cousin
Martha Louise Cousin, age 93 of Stockbridge, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was born in Morganton, Georgia to Homer and Mary Louise Henry. Martha as a bookkeeper for the State of Georgia after 23 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Herbert Lewis Pete' Cousin. A graveside service was held 2 o'clock, Monday, December 2, at United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4600 Hwy 138 SW, Stockbridge, Georgia, 30281 with Rev. Mike Wadley officiating. A visitation will be held 12:301:30 pm Monday, December 2, at Henry Funeral Home, Lithonia. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rockland United Methodist Church, 6747 Rockland Rd., Lithonia, Georgia, 30038 or to your favorite charity.
