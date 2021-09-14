Conyers, GA Mrs. Martha Janise Brooks, aged 85 of Conyers, died Monday, September 13, 2021. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Dewey and Frances Green and by her husband of 60 years, James Brooks.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Becky Brooks (McDonough); daughter and son-in-law, Sabrina and Michael Taylor (Covington); sister, Dotti Covington (Cumming); brothers, Derrial Green (Thomaston) and Gerrial and Carolyn Green (Thomaston); grandchildren, Abby Taylor, James Brooks III, Rebecca Brooks and Jenny Lynn Taylor; great-grandchildren, Bonnie Huffaker and Sawyer Hughes; nephews, Tom Covington (Athens), Andrew Covington (Cumming) and Tim Covington (Avondale Estates); nieces, Kimberly Larson (Thomaston) and Amy Covington (Cumming).
Martha worked in retail for 40 years and loved to spend time in her garden. She was a wonderful wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, amazing great-grandmother and dear friend to many. Her sweet, kind spirit will be sadly missed.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, September 17 at Scot Ward. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only family are requested to attend. Martha's nephews, Rev Tom and Rev Andrew Covington are officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please can those wishing to give, make a tribute donation in Martha's name to The Alzheimer's Association: P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 / https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate
